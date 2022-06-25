MIA FREEDMAN: America, 2022: Where guns have more rights than women.

Sometimes I think about what my life would have been like if I’d not been able to have an abortion. I’ve had two actually, a few years apart in my early twenties.

Both times I fell accidentally pregnant to men who were terrible.

One was an emotionally abusive drug addict. The other was a compulsive liar who cheated on me.

Sometimes I think about what life would have been like for my friend who had an abortion after she was raped.

Imagine if she’d been forced to carry and give birth to that baby and be forever connected to her rapist whose child she would always be the mother of, even if she had given it up for adoption.

Sometimes I think about another friend whose much wanted pregnancy ended in terrible congenital defects that meant her baby would never be born alive.

She had an abortion because she didn’t think she could live through carrying that baby to term.

Imagine if some old men in black robes in a court somewhere had decided what was best for us. For our lives, our health, our mental health, our careers, our financial security, our ability to have any control over our bodies or our destinies.

American women don’t have to imagine that today because it’s their reality.

The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe vs Wade, a ruling from decades ago that said a woman has a constitutional right to have an abortion.

No more.

Already, eight states have legislated to ban abortion in all circumstances, including rape and incest. An additional 13 states are likely to adopt the ban, while a further nine states are uncertain.