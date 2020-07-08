The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday July 9.

— With AAP.

One Melbourne tower will remain in "hard lockdown".

Residents at one Melbourne public housing tower will remain in "hard lockdown" for another nine days, with fears almost a quarter of the residents could have coronavirus.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton on Thursday confirmed residents in the 33 Alfred Street tower in North Melbourne will remain in self-isolation, after 53 people there tested positive to COVID-19.

"We need to recognise that there might be 20 to 25 per cent of individuals in that particular tower who end up developing coronavirus and potentially more," Professor Sutton told reporters.

"So that has, much like an aged care facility, been designated as everyone requiring quarantine."

A resident living in the Flemington Public housing tower is seen looking out the window on July 9, 2020. Image: Getty.

Residents in nine public housing towers in Flemington and North Melbourne have been in a hard lockdown since Saturday afternoon, unable to leave their apartments due to fears the high-density "vertical cruise ships" have "explosive potential" to spread COVID-19.

Some 2,515 residents have been tested for the virus across the towers over five days.

Residents in 9 Pampas St and 159 Melrose St, North Melbourne, joined the rest of the city in stage three lockdown at 5pm on Thursday, after no cases of coronavirus were recorded in either.

The remaining six towers will end hard lockdown at 11.59pm on Thursday, after 105 cases were detected among them.