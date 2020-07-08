Alex Pullin became an Australian Olympian at 22. Today, he died suddenly at Palm Beach.

Australian snowboard champion Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin has passed away after drowning on the Gold Coast on Wednesday morning.

The experienced free-diver died while spearfishing. According to Brisbane-based newspaper the Courier-Mail, Pulin's body was found on the ocean floor of an artificial reef by a local snorkeler at 10:30am on Wednesday.

The publication further reports that his "family were on the beach at the time".

An officer told reporters: "Another diver was out there and located him on the sea floor and raised the attention of nearby surfers who sought lifeguards to bring him in."

"He didn't have an oxygen mask, we understand he was free diving and spearfishing out on the reef."

Alex Pullin was a two-time world champion. Image: Getty.

Lifeguards at Palm Beach, Gold Coast, rushed to help before paramedics performed CPR for 45 minutes. The 32-year-old could not be revived.

He was pronounced dead just before 11.15am.

Two weeks ago, Pulin shared a photo of him free-diving to his Instagram profile.