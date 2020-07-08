Panic buying and long queues at the border: What the last 24 hours have looked like in Melbourne.

As Melbourne sits on the cusp of a coronavirus second wave, the panic pandemonium has once again returned.

Just after 3pm on Tuesday afternoon, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced metropolitan Melbourne would enter a second lockdown from midnight Wednesday.

For six weeks, five million residents of Melbourne and Mitchell Shire, north of the city, will only be able to leave their homes for four essential reasons.

Watch: Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announces a return to lockdown for Melbourne. Post continues below.



Video via ABC

The news comes as the city has recorded unprecedented levels of community transmission in Australia.

And so, the last 24 hours have seen residents frantically prepare for the next 42 days of lockdown.

This is what the city has looked like.

Border queues

From midnight Tuesday, borders between NSW and Victoria closed. In light of the lockdown news, queues at the borders were up to four kilometres long as NSW police had to turn back people travelling from Melbourne's coronavirus hotspot suburbs.

More than 600 officers were deployed to police the border, and up to 500 defence personnel are also being deployed to help guard checkpoints at 55 border crossings.

On Wednesday morning, motorists reported delays were still up to one hour to cross the border.

Cars sit in a line underneath a sign regarding the Victorian border near a police checkpoint on July 8, 2020 in Albury, Australia.Image: Getty.