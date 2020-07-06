"A new kind of conversion therapy." Why everyone is talking about J.K.Rowling... again.

This post was originally published on June 9, 2020. It has since been updated with new details.



J.K. Rowling has compared hormone therapy to a "new kind of conversion therapy" for young gay people.

She also suggested that young people struggling with mental health issues are being "shunted" towards this kind of therapy "when it isn't in their best interests".

It's the second time in two months the Harry Potter author has faced criticism, after first voicing what some have called trans-phobic sentiments about periods, womanhood, and sex versus gender.

So how did we get here in the first place?

Let's start at the beginning.



Video via Mamamia

J.K. Rowling's history of undermining trans identity.

Over the past three years, J.K. Rowling has left a trail of social media breadcrumbs, hinting at her stance on transgender identity.

In 2017, she hit the 'like' button on a tweet directing to a Medium article that claimed cisgender women are scared of sharing female-designated spaces with trans women. (Or, in the author's words, "Tell us again how we should willingly get changed next to a stranger with a penis while focusing on ensuring our fearful body language doesn’t make them feel uncomfortable.")

In March 2018, Rowling then 'liked' a tweet that described transgender women as "men in dresses". Rowling's reps backpedalled fast on that one.

"It was a mistake," they told NewsWeek. "I’m afraid J.K. Rowling had a clumsy and middle-aged moment and this is not the first time she has favourited by holding her phone incorrectly!"

But the following year, Rowling also tweeted her support for Maya Forstater, a British woman who was fired from her job for tweeting anti-trans statements, including "men cannot change into women".