Booing and harsh headlines: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their uphill battle at the Queen's Jubilee.

In March last year, the world watched on as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry detailed their gripes with the British royal family and the institution itself in a tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan hinted that the Duchess of Cambridge, her sister-in-law Kate, had "leaked" a wedding rumour that Meghan had made Kate cry, when allegedly it was the opposite. She also told Oprah there were "concerns and conversations" in the palace about "how dark" Archie's skin would be.

Meghan also admitted that she reached a breaking point when the "institution" would not provide her with any kind of help. And Harry alluded to the fact that his relationship with his father and brother were significantly strained.

But the interview didn't do much to help the couple's reputation woes. If anything, it exacerbated it. Months later, it was confirmed via a news report that the online trolling of Meghan was far more targeted and coordinated than it appeared. She was even said to be "the most trolled person in the entire world".

As for not attending Prince Philip's funeral in 2021, they were also "dammed if they do, damned if they don't".

There has also been criticism as to why the couple still refer to themselves as "the Duke and Duchess of Sussex" given they're not active working members of the royal family. It left a bad taste in the mouths of some.

To top it all off, the couple were also widely panned in the new royal tell-all The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor - the Truth and the Turmoil. In the book, it was suggested that Meghan had "hated every second" of her trip to Australia - the news not exactly winning her over many fans.

Watch: Meghan tells Oprah about The Firm 'perpetuating falsehoods'.



Simply put, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had a PR problem.