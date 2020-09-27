"She would consider running for president." The 3 clues Meghan Markle is planning a political career.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

When Meghan Markle became a member of the Royal Family, she refused to surrender her American citizenship.

According to a close friend, who has spoken with Vanity Fair, that was primarily because of her political aspirations.

In the surprise claim, the anonymous source told the publication: "One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics.

“I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president.”

The friend's claims oppose Markle's representatives, who were adamant that a stint in the Oval Office would not be on the cards. "While there’s no denying she is interested and engaged in politics as a topic, she harbours no ambition to enter a career in politics herself."

Alas, Vanity Fair - who has previously interviewed Markle - seemed sure that the American presidency was an option being considered by the Duchess of Sussex.

And although it not the usual path members of the British Royal Family take, there are sure-fire signs that have hinted to her tentative political ambitions that date back to when Markle was just 11 years old.

Here's what we know so far.

Clue #1. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent encouragement for Americans to vote.

In a TIME magazine feature, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex encouraged Americans to register to vote in the upcoming November 3rd election.

“Every four years, we’re told the same thing, ‘This is the most important election of our lifetime.’ But this one is,” Markle said. “When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard.”

Prince Harry added, “As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity.”

Many saw this as a dig at President Donald Trump.

It's highly unusual for members of the royal family to comment on political agendas, and Buckingham Palace was forced to release a statement in the wake of Prince Harry's unorthodox remarks.

"The Duke is not a working member of the royal family and any comments he makes are made in a personal capacity," a palace spokesperson said.

