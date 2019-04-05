The Queen has reportedly cut Meghan Markle off from wearing jewels from the Royal Collection.

Ever since Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in May last year, she has been at the centre of the tabloid news cycle with rumours of difficult behaviour and feuds with pretty much every other member of the Royal Family.

And whilst the reports seem… targeted and rather malicious, and despite Buckingham Palace continuing to deny the rumours, new speculation of royal rifts continue to emerge.

The latest report is that Meghan Markle has been banned from borrowing the Queen’s jewellery which were regularly worn by the late Princess Diana, and more recently Markle’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.

Reported by The Sun, a source, which they refer to as an “impeccably placed Royal insider”, revealed: “This is a surprising situation that has been going on behind the scenes over the past few months and has caused tension and upset, especially for Harry.”

“It is at the discretion of the Queen and trusted advisers which items in the Royal Collection she chooses to loan out and to whom.”

The anonymous source continues: "Aspects of Meghan’s behaviour, including before the Royal Wedding, caused resentment with forces within Buckingham Palace."

The insider further cites the Duchess of Sussex's rumoured difficult behaviour as the reason for her being cut off from the Royal Collection, saying "the Queen herself was not impressed with some of Meghan’s demands, especially as a new member of the family."