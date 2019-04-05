The Queen has reportedly cut Meghan Markle off from wearing jewels from the Royal Collection.

Ever since Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in May last year, she has been at the centre of the tabloid news cycle with rumours of difficult behaviour and feuds with pretty much every other member of the Royal Family.
And whilst the reports seem… targeted and rather malicious, and despite Buckingham Palace continuing to deny the rumours, new speculation of royal rifts continue to emerge.
The latest report is that Meghan Markle has been banned from borrowing the Queen’s jewellery which were regularly worn by the late Princess Diana, and more recently Markle’s sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.
Reported by The Sun, a source, which they refer to as an “impeccably placed Royal insider”, revealed: “This is a surprising situation that has been going on behind the scenes over the past few months and has caused tension and upset, especially for Harry.”
“It is at the discretion of the Queen and trusted advisers which items in the Royal Collection she chooses to loan out and to whom.”
The anonymous source continues: "Aspects of Meghan’s behaviour, including before the Royal Wedding, caused resentment with forces within Buckingham Palace."
The insider further cites the Duchess of Sussex's rumoured difficult behaviour as the reason for her being cut off from the Royal Collection, saying "the Queen herself was not impressed with some of Meghan’s demands, especially as a new member of the family."
Top Comments
So, there’s a story that you admit is probably not true, but you’ll publish it anyway?
I think that the story is likely to be true, but the person writing it is reluctant to acknowledge that Meghan isn't that important in the royal family pecking order and hierarchy. Because, don't you know - we're all meant to think of the Royals as hashtagged, social media merching celebrities now - just like the Kardashians, only with posh accents and tiaras. Just the breath of fresh air that we've all been waiting for, right?
The premise that Meghan is not allowed to wear pieces from the collection on a casual basis, and that her access to the collection would be limited due to her relative lack of importance in the royal line, is not unreasonable nor unbelievable.
She'd probably get access to some things when she attends an event that calls for something a bit more fancy - after all the Countess of Wessex is down the line, but she has a couple of tiaras loaned from the Queen's collection for official events. But yes, she will always come after Camilla and Kate in terms of precedence and access to the good stuff.
This article also mixes up items personally owned by Diana (eg the aquamarine ring, the butterfly earrings she wore here in Australia) with items from the Queen's collection Diana may have had access to while Princess of Wales (eg Queen Mary's lovers knot tiara, various necklaces and earrings).