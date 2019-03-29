The childhood tradition Kate Middleton wants Prince George and Princess Charlotte to enjoy.

To catch up on all things royal family, including Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you covered.

This week, Kate Middleton visited the young Beaver Scouts during her visit to the Scouts headquarters in London.

The mum of Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, and 11-month-old Prince Louis, has been a patron of the Scouts since 2012, was a Brownie (a type of Scout) as a child, and volunteered for the group when she and Prince William lived in North Wales.

People reports that at the event, the 37-year-old, who was wearing her own Scouts scarf, said involvement in the Scouts is a tradition which she’d very much like her children to follow.

“She said she would like them to go into the scouting community because she loves what it stands for; that it’s a very open and inclusive way into life,” 14-year-old Lauren Noble, who helped host the Duchess during the visit, told the magazine.

“She said it would be a great thing for them to get involved in.”