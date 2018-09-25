Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle had to pay for their own royal wedding dresses.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

So… It’s a universally acknowledged fact that wedding dresses are expensive.

But royal wedding dresses? Well, let’s just say they cost way more than most of us make in a year.

Though they were marrying into the extremely wealthy British royal family, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle actually had to pay for their own wedding dresses.

In fact, before their weddings, Kate and Meghan had to pay for all their own clothes – or with help from Prince William or Prince Harry’s personal wealth.

Nothing was covered by royal family funds.

Meghan wore a handmade Ralph and Russo gown for her and Harry’s December 2017 engagement photos. New Idea reported this dress cost £56,000 (that’s AU$101,000!).

Her Givenchy wedding dress is estimated to have cost somewhere between AU$137,000-AU$365,000. Wow.

Of course, Meghan’s former acting career meant her net worth was estimated at $5 million before she became a royal. Fortune reported she earned US$50,000 per episode of Suits, so she could afford to spend big on her dresses.

Even though Kate was considered a 'commoner' before her marriage to William, her family reportedly paid for her very expensive custom Sarah Burton Alexander McQueen wedding gown.

Her gown is believed to have cost £250,000, about AU$450,000. That is just... mind-blowing.

Kate herself is worth around $10 million, and the company her family owns is reportedly worth $50 million, so she could afford costly threads too.