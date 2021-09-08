weddings

Lily Collins' lace gown, and 34 of the most iconic celebrity wedding looks.

When it comes to wedding dresses, celebrities are known to bring a variety of looks to the table.

While some, such as Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, go with a more traditional look, others like to shake things up a bit, wearing bright colours or incorporating different cuts and introducing statement elements like wacky sleeves. And we can never go past a wacky sleeve.

Just this week, Emily in Paris actor Lily Collins quietly tied the knot to American film director Charlie McDowell. In the beautiful photos, taken by Cedar and Pines Photography, she can be seen wearing an intricate lace gown and matching cape by Ralph Lauren.

It was something a little bit different, but every bit as elegant and timeless as we'd expect from the fashion-forward star. Behold...


Below, we’ve compiled the most iconic celebrity wedding dresses that differ to your stock standard white gown. And we're here for absolutely all of it.

Colour

Elizabeth Taylor
A fan of the coloured wedding dress, actress Elizabeth Taylor went for an olive green gown to her fourth wedding to Eddie Fisher in 1959. Image: Getty.
She then chose this stunning yellow number to the wedding of her fifth marriage with actor Richard Burton in 1964. Image: Getty.
Kaley Cuoco wedding
Kaley Cuoco opted for a pink lavender gown at her 2014 wedding to Ryan Sweeting. Image: Instagram.

celebrity weddings
Gwen Stefani got creative in the colour department, wearing a bright pink dress. Source: Getty.
90210 star Shenae Grimes wore a stunning black Vera Wang gown to her wedding. Image: Twitter @shenaegrimes
Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe opted for a chocolate brown pencil dress to her 1954 wedding to baseball player Joe DiMaggio. Image: Getty.
Liberty Ross and Jimmy Iovine
Model Liberty Ross was a gothic beauty at her Valentine's Day ceremony to Jimmy Iovine. Image: People.
Julianne Moore wore this lilac slip dress to her wedding reception in 2003. Image: Getty.
Jessica Biel wore a fluffy pink gown for her wedding to Justin Timberlake. Source: People
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski wore this casual orange outfit for her low-key City Hall ceremony to Sebastian Bear-McLard in 2018. Image: Getty.
Law and Order star Stephanie March went floral for her wedding day. Image: Instagram @marchstephanie
Agyness Deyn was pretty in pink for her wedding to Joel McAndrew. Image: Instagram @henryholland
Mandy Moore went with a custom pink tulle gown for her 2018 wedding. Image: Instagram/@mandymooremm 

Length 

Olivia Palermo
Style star Olivia Palermo went for an unconventional sweater, shorts and skirt combo to her wedding in 2014. The entire look was designed by Carolina Herrera. Image: Twitter.
Audrey Hepburn poses in a short, pink ensemble with her husband, Andrea Dotti, after their wedding in 1969. Image: Getty.
Emma Thompson rocked this short number at her wedding in 1989. Image: Getty.
Rita Wilson went with a short wedding dress at her wedding to Tom Hanks in 1998. Image: Getty.
The Hills star Whitney Port opted for a long-sleeved gown with a dramatic high-low skirt at her 2016 wedding. Image: Instagram/@whitneyeveport 

At her Las Vegas wedding to David Harbour, Lily Allen wore a short, double-breasted Dior dress she picked out hours before the ceremony. Image: Instagram/@lilyallen 

Style 

Frank Sinatra and Mia Farrow
Mia Farrow was just 21 when she married Frank Sinatra at their Las Vegas wedding in 1966. She wore a tailored jacket and skirt set. Image Getty.
Sabine Ghanem wedding
Jewellery designer Sabine Getty made a very good case for a bridal cape at her luxurious Roman wedding. Image: Instagram.
Poppy Delevingne
London-based socialite, and sister to Cara Delevingne, Poppy Delevingne had not one but two weddings. She opted for this bohemian number for her second ceremony which took place in Morocco. Image: Instagram.

Victoria Beckham wore this stunning beige gown on her wedding day. Image: Instagram @davidbeckham
Solange Knowles wore an off-white jumpsuit on her wedding day in 2014. Image: Getty.
Never one to do things by halves, Celine Dion shook things up when she wore this head piece during her wedding to Rene Angelil. Image: Getty.
A now iconic image - Bianca Jagger wore this stunning YSL suit when the actress married Mick Jagger in 1971. Image: Getty.
Caroline Kennedy changed the wedding dress game in this tight-fitted, embellished wedding dress in 1986. Image: Getty.
Priscilla Presley wore this loose-fitted, smock style dress during her wedding to Elvis Presley. Image: Getty.
Melania Trump Donald Trump wedding
When it came to her 2005 wedding to Donald Trump, Melania Trump spared no expense with a tiered, embellished number. Image: Vogue US.
Alana Stewart wore this unconventional headpiece during her wedding to Rod Stewart in 1979. Image: Getty.
Mariah Carey proves that bigger can be better, during her wedding to Tommy Mottola in 1993. Image: Getty.
Kate Moss wore a sheer, off-white dress to her wedding in 2011. Image: Getty.
Helen of Albany debuted this seriously wacky dress for her wedding to Prince Leopold in 1882. Image: Getty.
Grace Kelly stunned the world in this exotic wedding dress. She wore the gown for her wedding to Monaco's Prince Rainier III in 1956. Image: Getty.
At her 2018 wedding to Justin Bieber, Hailey wore a custom off-the-shoulder Off White gown. Image: Instagram/@haileybieber 


Feature image: Instagram/@lilyjcollins and Cedar & Pines.

