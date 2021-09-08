Lily Collins' lace gown, and 34 of the most iconic celebrity wedding looks.

When it comes to wedding dresses, celebrities are known to bring a variety of looks to the table.
While some, such as Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, go with a more traditional look, others like to shake things up a bit, wearing bright colours or incorporating different cuts and introducing statement elements like wacky sleeves. And we can never go past a wacky sleeve.
Just this week, Emily in Paris actor Lily Collins quietly tied the knot to American film director Charlie McDowell. In the beautiful photos, taken by Cedar and Pines Photography, she can be seen wearing an intricate lace gown and matching cape by Ralph Lauren.
It was something a little bit different, but every bit as elegant and timeless as we'd expect from the fashion-forward star. Behold...
Top Comments
A girl should be able to wear whatever color and/or style she wants on her wedding day. People are always going to criticize what celebrities wear (as with Meghan Markle's dress), but it is after all THEIR wedding and THEIR choice.
Love Emma Thompson. Never knew she was so talented. I never would have been able to turn my sofa cover into a wedding dress!