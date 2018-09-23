Prince Harry’s wife Meghan has revealed she only saw the finished version of her five-metre long, show-stopping elaborate silk veil on the morning of the nuptials.
Speaking in Queen Of The World, a two-part British ITV show on the Queen’s role as head of the Commonwealth, Meghan revealed other personal details about her May wedding at Windsor Castle.
Following the bride’s tradition of having something old, new, borrowed and blue on her wedding day, Meghan had a piece of material sewn into her Givenchy gown as her “something blue”.
“It’s fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date.”
And she says she only saw her completed veil – embroidered with flowers from each of the 53 Commonwealth nations – on the day she married, having trusted designer Clare Waight Keller after seeing initial sketches.
“Then after that point, I just said I trust her implicitly with what she did, and I didn’t see it really until the morning of, so this is my first time seeing the veil like this.”
Top Comments
I liked the simple clean modern look she was aiming for. I just wished for two aspects:
- Her dress would have fitted her and her movements bette - it was baggy and wrinkled and the material seemed too stiff and heavy for the design.
Several other royal brides in Europe have had a similar type of gown but they didn't have that issue.
- The execution of the hairstyle... those wispy stand secured back off her face. There was great detail in he bun at the back that was never seen because of the veil etc - but the hairdresser should have done a very plain and full low bun/chignon, then focussed his efforts on securing the front, the side profile and getting the crown area right - because that was the entire focus of the look. It should have been much more elegant, not like a schoolgirl dumping a tiara on her head and wandering into the chapel.
Which is it then:
"hidden in her wedding veil" - as per the headline, or
"sewn into her Givenchy gown" - as per the article ?