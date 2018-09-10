Where you can buy one of Kate Middleton's most popular dresses, for just over $100.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.
If you’re someone who regularly asks yourself: ‘How can I be more like Kate Middleton?’ we’re here to help.
Well, ASOS is here to help.
From her maternity wardrobe, to her black tie event looks, to her coat game – the devastatingly chic Duchess of Cambridge has had a number of unforgettable fashion moments we commonfolk could only dream of recreating.
Well, friends, gather ’round because we’ve found a magical place on the internet where you can buy one of Kate’s most celebrated outfits for less than a quarter of the price.
Okay, so it’s not the exact dress – but there is a dress designed by online label Little Mistress available on ASOS that looks a lot like the Self Portrait dress she wore to the red carpet premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob two years ago in London.
The original crochet maxi dress, which retailed for £320 (around $580) sold out in an instant, but its slightly-shorter twin sister is still available and it's $130, so stop what you are doing at once and get your credit card.
And while we're on royal fashion PSAs: you can also buy copies of the slingback court shoes Meghan Markle regularly slides her regal feet into on ASOS here.
You're welcome.