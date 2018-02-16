Meghan Markle leaves the internet giddy for the way she broke royal protocol.

Princess Diana will forever be remembered as the ‘people’s princess’ for her fearlessness and empathy in making regular people feel as if she were one of them.

Now, 20 years since her passing, her would-be daughter-in-law Meghan Markle is walking in her footsteps. The 36-year-old American fiance of Prince Harry, 33, is breaking down barriers and helping the world, once again, fall in love with the royal family.

The lastest Diana-esque moment from the former actress came on Tuesday, as she and Prince Harry visited first Edinburgh Castle in Scotland before stopping in at Social Bite – a cafe that feeds and employs the homeless.

The pair spoke with the staff and the cafe’s co-founder Alice Thompson, who told Markle how inspired she found her 2015 speech to the UN Women’s conference.

The meeting ended with Markle hugging Thompson in a rare and very atypical sign of affection from the royal family.

“It was at the end when I went in for a handshake with Meghan and she just embraced me,” Thompson, 27, told Evening Standard.

“They were both so genuine – showing the kind of interest and good nature you can’t fake.”

The internet, of course, is giddy about it.

Meghan Markle throws off royal protocol to hug charity worker who gave her this amazing compliment https://t.co/sRb54EIDSG pic.twitter.com/miacE50fRx — Mirror Royal (@MirrorRoyal) February 13, 2018