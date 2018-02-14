17 same same but different checked things like Meghan Markle’s jacket you can afford.

So Meghan Markle wore a coat yesterday while greeting peasants common folk at Edinburgh Castle in Scotland.

It was a blue and emerald green tartan number that swept the floor as she walked while simultaneously sweeping us off our feet.

See, it’s just magic.

Unfortunately, the coat is Burberry and can't be shipped to Australia. Oh, and it costs a causal $3680.40 AU.

Thankfully, though, checks are very in for 2018, The ICONIC's Sandhya Lachman told Mamamia.

"Moving on from summer's Gingham trend we've seen a switch to a more sophisticated check or traditional tartan for AW18. The key to this trend is playing between the masculine and the feminine - customers can expect to see a lot of tailored boyfriend blazers (a trend we love!), which can easily be worn with sneakers and jeans for a casual look or skirts and sock boots to take you into the night," she said.

While we'll no doubt see a whole bunch of check/tartan goodies hitting stores closer to winter, we went on the hunt for some pieces you can gets your mits on right now so as to be ahead of the curve, and look kind of (but not really) like Markle while doing it.

ASOS CURVE Wool Coat in Check, $168 (18-28).