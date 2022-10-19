Meghan Markle was a 'suitcase girl' on Deal or No Deal. She was told to "suck it in".

In the latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes, Meghan Markle has shared details of her time working on the US version of game show Deal or No Deal.

The episode, titled 'Breaking Down The Bimbo', which guest-starred celebrity heiress Paris Hilton and comedian Iliza Shlesinger, was about exploring the stereotypical ‘bimbo’ we see in popular culture. Markle claims she was treated like a ‘bimbo’ when she worked on the game show, ultimately prompting her to quit the role.

She said she remembered her stint on the show while flipping through channels on TV recently, and coming across the programme, which has been around for decades now.

“Back in 2006, I had a short stint as a briefcase girl,” Markle told the podcast.

“Now my experience on the show – which included holding said briefcase on stage alongside 25 other women doing the same – it was for me, fascinating,” she explained.

“I had studied acting in college at Northwestern University and, like a lot of the other women standing on stage with me, acting was what I was pursuing,” she continued.

“So while Deal or No Deal wasn‘t about acting, I was still really grateful as an auditioning actress to have a job.”

Markle went on to explain that while her TV gig could pay her bills, and secured her health insurance and regular income, she couldn’t help but notice the juxtaposition between the role and some of the things she had become more passionate about while in college.