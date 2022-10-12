"I need help." At her lowest point, Meghan Markle called a woman she didn't even know.

After a brief hiatus following The Queen's passing, Meghan Markle has returned to the mic for another episode of her podcast, Archetypes.

In Tuesday's episode, titled, 'The Decoding of Crazy', the Duchess of Sussex spoke to various famous women about their experiences with mental health, including actress Constance Wu and activist and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone.

And although the focus of the 55-minute interview was mostly those women's stories, Markle briefly shared some of her own.

When speaking with Deepika Padukone, the Duchess admitted that at her lowest, Prince Harry found a professional for her to speak to. Markle called her out of the blue.

"I mean, I think at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that, you know, my husband had found a referral for me to call. And I called this woman," the former actress told the Bollywood star.

"She didn't know I was even calling her. And she was checking out at the grocery store. I could hear the little beep, beep, and I was like, 'Hi,' and I'm introducing myself and can literally hear her going, 'Wait, sorry. I'm just. Who is this?' Um, and saying I need help.

"She could hear the dire state that I was in."

Markle added that it's important to admit when we need help.

"I think it's for all of us to be really honest what it is you need and to not be afraid to make peace with that, to ask for it," she said.

While the Duchess didn't go into further detail about why she reached that point or what happened next, she has spoken about her mental health previously, in her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Markle admitted that after marrying Prince Harry, she reached a breaking point and was having suicidal thoughts, and "The Institution" would not provide her with any kind of help.