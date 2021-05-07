'Stop Being Poor.' The real story behind the viral Paris Hilton meme.

There are a few takeaways here.

First, it wasn't completely ridiculous for the general public to believe Hilton had worn the STOP BEING POOR top. This was a woman who cultivated an image of being ditzy and out of touch on The Simple Life, and whose fame was tied closely to our knowledge of her immense wealth.

But it is a telling example of how quickly we take what we see for granted. Where there are no obvious signs to trigger our skepticism, we assume fact, and we run with it.

Details like these, however, are pieces of a puzzle that form a person's reputation. And in Hilton's case, hers was one she didn't feel she had control over.

This video is the latest iteration in her attempt to reclaim her narrative.

Last year, Hilton let viewers inside her life as part of a YouTube documentary This Is Paris.

In the documentary, which was released in September, Hilton explained that she felt like "the whole world thinks they know me," but often she doesn't even feel like she knows herself.

She also spoke about her childhood trauma for the first time publicly.

"Something happened in my childhood that I've never talked about with anyone," she said.

"But I couldn't tell you guys, because every time I tried, I would get punished by them," she continued. "I still have nightmares about it. The only thing that saved my sanity was thinking about who I wanted to become when I got out of there. I just created this brand and this persona and this character, and I've been stuck with her ever since."

Watch the trailer for Paris Hilton's documentary, This Is Paris, below. Post continues after video.