The signs were always there that Prince Harry would leave the royal family.

In January 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their plans to "step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family".
In an unprecedented move, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared they had decided to become financially independent and split their time between the UK and North America.
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," a statement from the couple read.
Watch the trailer for Netflix's Harry & Meghan. Post continues below.
Top Comments
Maybe he should just leave the Royals all together and go live with his dad?
I am cheering from my armchair Harry and Meghan. Run, run as fast and far as you can and live your lives. Love the Queen’s statement too, can’t be easy for her that’s for sure.
How sad. Harry could be effectively estranging himself from his family, because Meghan found the role not to her liking. The Queen had little choice, but to cut them free, well free, to the extent that they can still enjoy the benefits of the royal title, without the obligations.
Yes, let them live their lives independently off the millions of dollars they already possess. They are already "financially independent" by any definition of the term. Let's not see them try to horse trade their royal titles and cheapen the whole monarchy in the process.