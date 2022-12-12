The signs were always there that Prince Harry would leave the royal family.

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages."

In the years since their decision, the overwhelming rhetoric has been that Meghan was entirely responsible for "splitting up" Prince Harry from the royal family.

Even amid the release of Netflix's Harry & Meghan - which aims to set the couple's story straight - the rhetoric continues on social media.

But while the "blame" has almost solely been placed on Meghan, the signs were always there that Prince Harry was going to leave the royal family.

Prince Harry had hinted at an exit before.

In 2008, an Australian publication leaked Harry’s location while he was serving in the British Army. The leak meant that Harry’s time in Afghanistan was cut short.

"I felt very resentful," Harry said, reflecting on the incident.

"Being in the Army was the best escape I’ve ever had. I felt as though I was really achieving something. I have a deep understanding of all sorts of people from different backgrounds and felt I was part of a team," he added.

"I wasn’t a Prince, I was just Harry."

The 38-year-old then explained that he struggled to find meaning in his position in the royal family before his deployment, as he came "very close" to having a breakdown.

"I felt I wanted out but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself," he said.