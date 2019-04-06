Uh oh. Serena Williams might have just given away the sex of Meghan Markle's baby.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Look, we really, really want to find out all the information about Meghan Markle’s baby, and since the royal family aren’t co-operating, we’re going a little crazy.

Case in point. One of the Duchess of Sussex’s close friends, Serena Williams recently gave an interview to E! News and one of her ‘throwaway comments’ has royal fans convinced that the tennis champion has inadvertently shared the royal baby’s gender.

Speaking on camera, the 37-year-old and mum-of-one was asked for her best piece of advice for new mums, to which she responded.

“Accept the mistakes and don’t expect to be perfect. We put so much pressure on ourselves,” she said.

Watch Serena Williams (possibly) give away the sex of Meghan Markle’s baby:

Video by E! News

“My friend is pregnant and she’s like, ‘Oh, my kid is gonna do this …’ and I just looked at her and I was like, ‘No, she’s not’.

“Then she started laughing and went ‘I need to talk to you about tips’ because I had all those high expectations… and this is a time where everything is not going to go as planned,” she continued.