The creepily accurate gender prediction chart that tells us what Meghan Markle is having.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared the happy news earlier this week that a new royal bub is on its way in autumn next year.

And with the Duchess of Sussex revealing to singer Missy Higgins she is four months along, we can expect that baby to be born around March.

The only question left is what gender will it be?

We expect the royal couple to keep a tight lip on their baby’s sex (if they even choose to find out), and so can’t really know if it’s a boy or girl until the little one arrives. But that doesn’t mean we can’t have fun trying to predict in the meantime.

Enter the Chinese birth predictor chart.

While it may not be scientific, there’s a good reason (okay, a reason) to think it might get the sex of the next royal baby right. That’s because it correctly predicted the gender of all three of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s three children.