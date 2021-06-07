Exorcisms and married at 18: What life was really like for Megan Marx growing up in a 'cult'.

Megan Marx had a somewhat unusual upbringing.

The 32-year-old, who appeared on both The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, spent her early years growing up in a religious 'cult'.

"We didn't watch TV, [there was] no alcohol and church every day," she shared on The Kyle and Jackie O Show in 2016.

During the interview, Megan explained that she prefers not to use the word 'cult' and instead describes it as a "community"... which would also perform exorcisms.

"In exorcisms the preacher would put his hand on your head and speak in tongue to get the demons out," she told the radio hosts.

After turning 18, Megan walked down the aisle to her now ex-husband, who she had been dating since she was 14.

However, her wedding day wasn't exactly the stuff of fairy tales.

"It was the worst day of my life," she told Woman's Day.

"The preacher was screaming at everyone how they were all going to hell."

Her wedding night wasn't much better.

Due to her sheltered adolescence, Megan told Kyle and Jackie O that it was "probably the most hilarious night of my life".

"Just like the awkward kiss but with other stuff".

The former reality star recently gave us a rare glimpse of her wedding (and life inside the 'community'), in a series of posts on her Instagram stories.

"A reminder of how I alone I felt on my wedding day," she captioned one of the photos, which was re-shared by the So Dramatic! podcast.

"My dress was deemed inappropriate," she added.

She also shared a photo of herself in 2014, after she had split from her husband.

"I had separated from my husband and I lost 15 kilos (stress)," she captioned the post.