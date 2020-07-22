"I will always hold that hope." Inside Jake Ellis and Megan Marx's tumultuous relationship.

To catch up on all the Bachelor in Paradise Australia 2020 recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps and visit our Bachelor in Paradise hub page.

He's one of the contestants looking for love on this season of Bachelor in Paradise. But rumours are circulating that Jake Ellis could very well be back together with his ex-girlfriend, Megan Marx.

Jake, who previously appeared on Georgia Love's season of The Bachelorette and Megan, who we met on Richie Strahan's season of The Bachelor, first started dating on the first season of Bachelor in Paradise.

The pair soon hit it off and continued to date after the show in what became a very on-again and off-again relationship.

Watch the trailer for the latest season of Bachelor in Paradise. Post continues below.



Video via Channel Ten.

Here's a look back at their relationship history.

Jake and Megan's relationship on Bachelor in Paradise.

Jake and Megan first started dating on Bachelor in Paradise two years ago. But the pair actually first met at an event prior to that, while Megan was still dating fellow Bachie contestant Tiffany Scanlon.

Megan arrived on the show as an early intruder and quickly caught the eye of Jake.

"When Megan arrived in paradise, there was an instant attraction," the 32-year-old told TV WEEK in 2018.

After getting into a love triangle with Florence Moerenhout, Megan and Jake eventually decided to leave paradise together.

"Yes, we survived this amazing paradise together side by side... but it’s now time to face the real world and if we could be together outside of this bubble," Jake wrote on Instagram at the time.

"I want what’s best for us, but I guess we need to figure out what that would be."