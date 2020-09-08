9 months ago Jake Ellis walked out of Paradise for Megan Marx. Now they're officially back together.

It's been almost two months (or, a decade in COVID time) since we watched Jake Ellis walk out of Bachelor in Paradise and declare his love for his ex-girlfriend on national TV.

"I did find love [in Paradise] and if this experience has taught me anything, I'm still in love," Jake unexpectedly told his castmates at the time.

"I think I'm going to make the decision to not take someone's rose. I'm gonna take a chance and go fight for what I love. I'm still in love with Megan," he said as we walked out of the rose ceremony.

And now, after weeks of speculation (and quiet Instagram sleuthing), Jake has seemingly confirmed his on-again and off-again relationship with Megan is in fact, back on again.

On Monday night, the 34-year-old shared a photo of him and Megan on Instagram at the La Rocher Eco Retreat in NSW.

And you best believe their fellow Bachie contestants were excited about it.

"Woot woo," Brittney Weldon commented.

"Yay," wrote Cassandra Wood, who appeared on the first season of Paradise.

For months, rumours have been swirling around that the couple, who first started dating on season one of Bachelor in Paradise, have gotten back together.

Back in July, Jake was photographed at Megan's birthday party in Queensland. While Jake didn't post any photos of him attending the party, he was tagged in a photo by fellow Bachelor In Paradise contestant Niranga Amarasinghe.

"Heart of gold this bloke," Niranga wrote in a photo of him and Jake.

After sharing the image to his Instagram stories, Niranga later posted another photo of himself and Megan at what appeared to be the same event.

Image: @nirangaa Instagram.