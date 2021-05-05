13 ex-Bachelor contestants who have gone on to have kids.

It's been a big year for Bachie babies.

Fan favourites Laura Byrne and Matty J welcomed their second child, Lola Ellis Johnson in February, followed by Mary Viturino and Conor Canning's daughter in March.

And just last week, Tara Pavlovic welcomed her son Paddy George Shepherdson with her husband Nick Shepherdson.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Tara wrote "Welcome to the world Paddy George Shepherdson. Words can’t describe how beyond in love we are with you. We are so grateful that you arrived happy and healthy and we will love and protect you forever."

And they're not alone.

While the show hasn't always created lasting relationships, it has led to some pretty cute babies.

Here's all the former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants who have gone on to have kids.

Mary Viturino and Conor Canning

Mary Viturino's hilarious commentary quickly cemented her as a fan favourite on Matt Agnew’s season of The Bachelor.

It was a talent she put to use again during the latest season of Bachelor in Paradise, where she met her now partner, Conor Canning.