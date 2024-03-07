A man has been charged with murder over the disappearance of Samantha Murphy.

Victoria Police this afternoon confirmed a 22-year-old Ballarat man has been charged with murder over the disappearance of missing Ballarat woman Samantha Murphy.

The man was previously arrested at about 6am on Wednesday at his home. Police said he was interviewed over a number of hours, search warrants then executed and a subsequent charge laid.

In a press conference this afternoon, police said they will be alleging in court that Murphy's alleged murder occurred in the Ballarat suburb of Mount Clear on the day she disappeared, over a month ago. Police described Murphy's alleged murder as a "deliberate attack", but have not disclosed how she died.

Detectives from the missing persons squad said the 22-year-old is not linked to the Murphy family, and that he has also not disclosed to detectives where Murphy's body is.

The man faced Ballarat Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Detective Acting Superintendent Mark Hatt said the police force's thoughts today are with Murphy's loved ones, amid the news of a charge.

"To get to a position where we have been able to charge someone is testament to the commitment and dedication from detectives (across Crime Command, Counter Terrorism Command and Western Region). We have also had exceptional support from many people in the Ballarat community, particularly local search volunteers and members of the SES and CFA."

Samantha's husband Mick Murphy told reporters he felt "relief" after being informed of the charge.

"It hasn't been a good nearly five weeks. It's like someone's just let the pressure valve off. The adrenaline with everything going on, it's just, it's something you wouldn't want anyone to experience," he told 7News.

"We're doing as best as we can, keeping a brave face. The community has been unbelievable. The generosity and support has just been overwhelming."

The 51-year-old mother of three left her home at Eureka Street in Ballarat East on February 4 to go jogging and has not been seen since. She was last seen wearing black half-length leggings, a maroon or brown singlet and an Apple Watch.

Investigators will continue to try to locate her body.

With AAP.

Feature Image: Supplied/Facebook.