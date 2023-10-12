Matty J, Laura Byrne and the conversation all new parents have exactly two months into having a baby.

Matthew 'Matty J' Johnson and Laura Byrne have years of parenting experience with their two girls, four-year-old Marlie and two-year-old Lola, but there was an important conversation they had to have just after Marlie was born.

At home trying to juggle her jewellery business ToniMay with a baby, Laura tells Matt and Mia Freedman on this week's episode of No Filter how she remembers feeling overwhelmed.

"I was postpartum with Marlie, you [Matt] were still working and I was at home and I had this moment where I was sitting on the couch in tears," Laura says.

"My career is over. You [Matt] get to continue. And everything that I was is gone now. And who's going to want to employ me? How am I going to continue to do this podcast? You know, how am I even going to continue to design ranges to keep ToniMay ticking over? I was so sad."

Matt says that prior to having Marlie, he hadn't given parenting enough thought and that on reflection, he started out as a 's**t dad'.

"I always talked about how much I wanted to be a dad, but in reality, I was a bit s**t," Matt says about those first few weeks and months.

"When Marlie was born, she was so attached [to Laura]. And I felt like I was a little redundant. And in my head, I was thinking, 'When she's a toddler, that's when I'll step up.'

"But there was one day when I made the mistake of going to the gym and having lunch with a friend, then I was gone for another hour and when I finally came in the front door, while Laura had been at home all day, she said to me, 'We need to talk about this.' Because the way I was sharing the load at that point was not good enough."