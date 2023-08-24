When Matty J was 20 years old, he underwent cosmetic surgery because of a long-standing insecurity.

I think we can all agree that Matty J[honson] is attractive. We know this because a) his face, and b) a commercial network cast him on a prime-time dating show without any sense of irony.

But it turns out the former Bachelor didn’t always feel quite so comfortable in his own skin.

As an adolescent, Matty was so self-conscious about his appearance that he elected to undergo an otoplasty, a cosmetic procedure more commonly known as ear-pinning.

The media personality exclusively shared childhood pictures with Mamamia to illustrate the results.

Image: Supplied.

But before we get into the details of all that, can we please take a second to acknowledge that ridiculously adorable bow tie?

...