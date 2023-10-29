In his final days, Matthew Perry’s greatest accomplishment was tied to his worst moments.

Matthew Perry achieved a level of fame, wealth, critical acclaim, and fan adoration that most actors will only ever dream of.

However, he would have happily given it all away to be free of the all-consuming grip of addiction.

The 54-year-old actor, who was best known for portraying Chandler Bing on Friends from 1994 to 2004, was found dead at a Los Angeles-area home according to TMZ and the Los Angeles Times who confirmed his death with police. The outlet reported that Perry was found in a jacuzzi at the home, and no drugs were found at the scene.

While Perry had not currently been acting or doing press at the time of his death, he did regularly post content to his Instagram account. The last image Perry shared to his account was a nighttime photo of himself inside a hot tub on Monday, Oct. 23, writing in the caption: "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman."

"Mattman" is a name Perry had used in recent days while posting on social media, often including references and imagery related to Batman. It was also a moniker he had linked with mentions of mental health.

The day before the hot tub photo, he wrote alongside a video of the moon, "Do you understand what I'm trying to tell you? - I'm Mattman." And on Tuesday he wrote: "Let's make stigmas a stigma. - I'm Mattman #mentalhealth."

Also in the days leading up to his death, Perry shared a rare photo of him with his father, 82-year-old actor John Bennett Perry, known for roles in films such as Independence Day and George of the Jungle, and who even appeared in Friends episode The One with Rachel's New Dress opposite his son.