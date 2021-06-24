MYTHBUSTER: Do you stop masturbating when you're in a relationship?

Masturbation is a wonderful thing.

Single, dating or married, here at Mamamia, we love it.

But do women of all relationship statuses really feel the same?

Recently, Mamamia conducted some very important research to answer all the ~sexy~ questions women want the answer to.

How much sex single women are having? What the most popular time is to have sex? What's the best form of contraception?

Sounds pretty personal, right? Well over 1000 women *anonymously* put their sex lives on the line in the name of science so we could gather up some telling statistics about sex.

And we noticed something oh-so-interesting about our masturbating habits while in and out of relationships.

It turns out the rumours are true: coupled up gals aren't fitting in solo sessions quite as much as their single counterparts.