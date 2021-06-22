The contraception age game: Why every generation does protection differently.

Next up, we asked those who used contraception what their preference was. Were they devoted to The Pill, fans of an IUD, loyal to condoms?

Turns out The Pill is the most popular contraception (with 42 per cent of women taking it), closely followed by condoms (33 per cent) and then IUDs took the bronze medal at 25 per cent.

But here's where things got interesting...

Because the divide in contraception preference correlates directly to the respondent's age, it's unearthed a trend pattern that we weren't expecting.

Give or take a few responses, the data showed us this:

The Pill is used most by 16 - 24-year-olds (60 per cent)

Condoms used most by those in their 30s (36 per cent)

IUDs are most used by those aged 50 or older

WOAH SCIENCE.

To dive deeper into these findings, we asked the Mamamia community why they have opted for their chosen contraceptives.

Here's what they told us...

Bridgette, aged 25, and reliant on condoms:

I'm 25 and my boyfriend and I (who have been together for seven years) use condoms. I was on the pill when I was like 16-19 but then went off it because I was getting breakthrough bleeding in between periods, so basically figured that it wasn't worth the trouble of remembering to take it every day. The first pill I went on was to help my acne as well (specifically on shoulders and back) and it was amazing. Cleared it right up. Recently I've had the same issues coming up again and my doctor now won't prescribe any pill to me because I get regular migraines and apparently that heightens risk when taking the pill. So condoms it is.

Katie, aged 27, is a slave to her pill:

I first went on The Pill aged 14 to manage my rather hectic periods, and haven't been off it since then. Luckily, I've never experienced any negative side effects, just shorter periods and less cramping. When it came to staving off STDs, I took a slightly untraditional route... I demanded an STD test from the guy I was seeing before we first bonked. Once that came back as clear I was happy to just rely on the pill to prevent pregnancy and go sans-condoms. A few of my friends have recently gone off The Pill to see what their 'natural' cycle and body is like, which has made me pretty intrigued to give it a go - but I think the fear of non-pill me still overrides that curiosity, so I'm staying put for now.