"You are part of the problem": The captain of Brisbane Boys' College has a message for his peers.

"Boys, this speech today is different, and it is the hardest one I've ever had to write. Not because it is difficult, but because it is heartbreaking."

These were among the words Brisbane Boys' College Captain Mason Black told his peers in a rousing address that has been viewed more than 260,000 times on Facebook and earned him nationwide recognition.

The teenager's message for his fellow students at the private Toowong school this week was an old one. It's one that women have been shouting for years, one that has intensified in recent weeks amid allegations that a woman was raped in Parliament House, and amid the March 4 Justice rallies that called for an end to gendered violence.

"Too many of my friends, our friends, too many of my loved ones, your loved ones, and too many women around Australia are victims of sexual assault," Black said. "The narrative needs to change."

Brisbane Boys College was among several schools identified in a recent viral petition calling for consent to be taught as part of sex education.

The petition was launched by Chanel Contos, a former student at Sydney girls' school Kambala, and featured hundreds of allegations of sexual assault against private-school boys.

In the wake of the petition, the Queensland government this month announced a review into sexual consent education in schools.

"It makes me feel sick and it makes me feel embarrassed that our school is featured in the testimonies of young women who are victims of sexual assault," Black said. "I feel so ashamed that this issue is a part of our history and our culture...

"But realistically it isn't just those who are mentioned in the media. If you've ever objectified a woman based on her looks, talked about females in a misogynistic way or taken advantage without consent, you are part of the problem... Boys, don't allow yourself to slip into complacent denial by disregarding the seriousness of this issue."