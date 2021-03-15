Pausing regular programming: We're at the women's march.

Today 100,000 women across the country are marching.

They're marching because they're angry. They're marching because they're tired. They're marching because they've had enough. We've had enough.

Mamamia will be joining the Sydney March 4 Justice rally, because equality, justice, respect and fairness is still something women are fighting for in 2021. And that's just not good enough.

In recent weeks we've watched our country's parliament accused of sexism, misogyny, dangerous workplace culture and a lack of equality.

We've watched our leaders, and our government, fail to act, defiantly, on rape allegations brought forward by various women.

We watched our Prime Minister admit that he was only able to truly empathaise with an alleged victim after being told by his wife to imagine she were his daughter.

Video via ABC.

We watched as the minister whose office that young woman was allegedly raped in called her a "lying cow".

We've watched as more and more staffers from all sides of politics, both federal and state, stood up and said either 'me too' or 'her too'.

We've watched young women describe in horrific detail the shocking sexual assaults they were subjected to as young girls at the hands of private school boys.

We heard about the murder of Jasmeen Kaur. We lose one woman to violence per week on average.