Maria Thattil accidentally got added to a men's group chat. What she found in there left her shaking.

When Maria Thattil was accidentally added to a group chat full of men, she was "disgusted" by the messages that she saw.
In a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, the current Miss Universe Australia shared that she was added to a conversation with 19-year-old men who were talking about women "like we are pieces of meat".
But when she called them out on their "sexist" and "misogynistic" messages, only one responded.
"I was disgusted to be added to that group chat, I was disgusted to read those messages and disgusted that nobody had anything to say when I called them out on it. Apart from one of the people in the chat," she said in a video on her Instagram Stories.
"I asked them did you realise you added me to a chat where I can see you talking in a sexist, misogynistic way about other women? That you are objectifying us and giving irrelevant opinions that's nobody's asked for, talking about us like we are pieces of meat with no other purpose than for men to cum in?"
In response, "They said that they were sorry and they would have a stern chatting to eachother".