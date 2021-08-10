Maria Thattil accidentally got added to a men's group chat. What she found in there left her shaking.

But as Maria pointed out, this isn't exactly a new issue. She personally encountered the same behaviour from boys when she was in high school.

"I'm trying so hard not to shake with anger as I say this. The boys in this chat, they're about 19 years old. 10 years ago I was just coming out of high school when I was about their age and I tell you now that the boys that I went to school with are exactly the same, where women were talked about like they were nothing more than sexual objects who existed for the sick satisfactions of perverts like this."

The 28-year-old went on to say that men's "sexist attitudes" towards women aren't just confined to the classroom.

"We've got people like Brittany Higgins talking about rape allegations in Parliament and you might not see the link but... the sexist attitudes that I have read in this chat, they are fundamentally linked to the same attitude that allow men to take advantages of women because at the end of the day what are we? 'Objects'."

"This is why women are so angry, because we have been saying this for decades. We don't feel safe because we're not respected, because of the way that we are perceived and because of the lack of attention and the lack of priority given to matters concerning our safety and how we are treated," she continued.

"The leadership in this country when responding to something like rape allegations tells you everything you need to know about the attitude towards women."

After sharing the posts on Instagram, Maria received a number of messages recounting similar behaviour or "degrading attitudes" that the same group of men displayed towards other women, particularly women of colour.

It was also alleged that the group previously sent nude photographs of women in the chat and had made some sort of commentary.

"It made me sick to read messages from a number of women who have had experienced with this exact group. I'm tired of society protecting people who behave like this - the behaviour is perpetuated because of a lack of consequence."

