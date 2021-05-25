Here's what we've learnt about the alleged rape of Brittany Higgins in the past 24 hours.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.



In the past 24 hours, a slew of new information has been revealed about the Government's response to the alleged rape of former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins.

In February, Ms Higgins publicly alleged that she was raped by a male colleague in March 2019 inside the ministerial office of her boss, then-Defence Industry Minister Linda Reynolds.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison claimed he only learned about the allegation that month. Now, an inquiry into who knew what in the Prime Minister's Office about the alleged rape (and when they found out) is due to be completed within weeks, although it's unlikely the inquiry will be shared with the public.

The Prime Minister has also said a separate inquiry has found members of his staff did not background her loved ones, despite Ms Higgins' strong belief that they did.

Here's what you need to know about what has happened.

Report over who knew what in Prime Minister's Office could be kept secret.

An inquiry into who in Scott Morrison's office knew about Ms Higgins' alleged rape and when they were privvy to information, is expected to be completed in weeks by the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary Phil Gaetjens.

However, there are concerns of a "cover-up" after Mr Gaetjens said it would be up to the Prime Minister whether the report would be made public.

During the estimates hearing on Tuesday, Mr Gaetjens refused to reveal how many people he spoke to during the investigation or if staff in the Prime Minister's Office were receiving legal representation.