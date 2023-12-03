Anne Hathaway, Janet Jackson, and the sin of women daring to take up space.

"It came true."

Three small, ill-fated words, uttered by Anne Hathaway as she looked down at the Oscar statuette cradled gently in her hands. It was 2013, and she had just won Best Supporting Actress for her turn as Fantine in Les Misérables. She then addressed the audience in a trembling voice, carefully thanking and acknowledging a long list of people. She had clearly practised her speech.

For the occasion, she wore a long, pink columnar dress by Prada, which happened to have two darts at the chest, creating the subtle illusion of cone boobs. The wider world couldn’t abide these offences: the earnest acknowledgment of a long-held dream, the suggestion she thought it could happen and prepared for the possibility, and a poor fashion choice.

The self-titled "Hathahaters" spun into action, slamming her for being an overly enthusiastic, excited theatre dork and "try-hard." It didn't help that the other female winner of the night – Jennifer Lawrence for Silver Linings Playbook – tripped on the stairs and laughed it off with the audience before bumbling through her speech, shocked at her win.

Lawrence at the beginning of her ascent to stardom was just so funny, "real," unwitting, and lovable, while Hathaway, who was becoming old hat (she'd already been nominated in 2009), expressed in her composed delivery that she'd known her dream could come true. She believed in her gifts; the award acknowledged what she already recognised about herself.

