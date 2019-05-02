"These new false lashes magnetically stick to your eyeliner. They're genius... In theory."

In my humble opinion, false lashes are the devil’s work.

OK, sorry, that’s a bit harsh.

Let’s amend to this: false lashes are the work of someone, somewhere I pissed off one time who has now dedicated their life to trolling me every time I think about executing a false eyelash look.

There are a few reasons why false lashes and I don’t get along. Some are their fault, others are mine:

My stubby fingers can’t hold false eyelashes.

Despite years of effort, I’ve never figured out the trick to applying false lashes.

False lash glue has never not gotten stuck on my fingertips, gluing my fingers together.

The prettiest, most delicate pairs of false lashes are always the trickiest to put on.

I can never get the placement of the lashes just right.

I’ve spent a nice little nest egg on false lashes, only for them to end up in the bin or stuck to my fingers.

Don’t even get me started on magnetic lashes. They’ve done the dirty on me too… and everyone else who ran out to buy a pair when they first became a thing and realised the idea of clip on magnet lashes was clever, but ultimately doomed.

We tried some double lash magnetic lashes and the results were… interesting. Check it out in the video below, post continues after video.

Video by MWN

For these reasons, I was equal parts overjoyed and terrified to find out Manicare have released their own range of magnetic lashes, the Glam Pro by Manicare Magnetic Lashes range.

These aren’t your ordinary magnetic lashes. No, these ones are a two-part system with a Magnetising Eyeliner ($39.99) and Magnetic Lashes ($15.99) that come in the Willow Natural style and the more dramatic Khloe Intense style.