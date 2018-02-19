We tried those magnetic lashes IRL and spoiler alert, it didn't go as planned.

Like an annoying fly that won’t go away, ever since I first saw magnetic eyelashes on my Instagram feed last year I haven’t been able to get them out of my head.

So simple in their genius, but also so damn strange when you think about putting magnets so close to your eyes.

Naturally, when the chance came to try them out for real, I was the first to put my hand (and eyes!) up. When the day finally came round, it was with nerves and great anticipation that my colleague Jess and I took a closer look at the spider-like things we were about to put perilously close to our lash line.

What are they?

At first glance, they look like any normal false lashes. The brand we had were Three Second Lashes which retail online for about $39.95 plus shipping. For that you get three pairs – two natural and one bold. The kit also contains a pair of big pink tweezers which I quickly discovered make a difficult job even harder. Ditch them and go in with your fingers.

How do they work?

Each strip contains a little magnet, a lot smaller and lighter than I was expecting. The bottom lash is marked by a red dot. To use, you have to position the top lash on top of your lashes, then go in with the bottom one underneath to lock it in place.

What happened next? Well, you have to watch the video below to see the hilarity in action. Spoiler: they definitely did not take three seconds.

My first attempt saw my eyelash fly across the room. The second, the eyelash magnets connected – just not anywhere near my eyes. By the third time, I’d got the hang of it and was able to do my second eye with comparative ease. No small feat given I’m rather uncoordinated and a bit of a lash noob.

The final results.

The volume of the bold lash is insane – think a fresh set of lash extensions. The problem is that for my particular eye shape, the strips were too straight and too short, only covering half of my lash line.