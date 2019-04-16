How to contour: Natural, non-stripy looking contour with your fingers in 4 easy steps.

If you’re here because you want to learn how to contour then friend, you’ve come to the right place.

Despite how the Kardashians make it seem, contouring isn’t the easiest of makeup techniques to master.

Sure, contouring your face the right way can give you the raised cheekbones and sculpted jaw of one of Michelangelo’s angles. But do it wrong, and your contour could end up looking like you’ve a) smeared poop on your face, or b) got a big, orange stripe on your cheeks.

Fun.

So, what is contouring and how do you apply it so it looks like your natural cheekbones, but better?

Keep scrolling for our simple how to contour tutorial with Melbourne-based celebrity makeup artist Monica Gingold. The best bit? You can do it with your fingers in just four steps. (You can watch exactly how Monica contoured my mug in the video below, full step-by-step continues after video.)

Video by MWN

What is contouring?

Social media might have you thinking contouring involves painting illuminati symbols all over your face in brown makeup, but as Monica told Mamamia, good contouring is actually the opposite.

“Contouring is about creating the illusion of a shadow, giving shape and definition to the face,” she said.

“The rule is: if you can see your contour, you’ve done too much. It’s not actually about seeing it, contour should look like your natural skin and face.”

How to contour.

Step 1: Find the right spot along your cheekbone.