For all their glory, eyeshadow palettes far and wide all share one crucial flaw: It’s near impossible to get good use out of all the shades.

Much like a box of assorted chocolates, there will always be one or even several shades that get left behind while you wear your favourites down to the silver pan.

It feels like a waste of money and product – show me an eyeshadow palette that doesn’t have shades that haven’t been touched and I’ll eat my hat.

If you’re someone who loves themselves a good eyeshadow palette but is sick of leaving shades behind, it’s my absolute pleasure to introduce you to the $8 Makeup Revolution Beauty Re-Loaded Eyeshadow Palette.

More accurately, palettes, because there are NINE of them.

A quick recap on Makeup Revolution and why you should care they're finally available in Australia:

Makeup Revolution, otherwise known as Revolution or revolution Beauty, is a UK brand and their schtick is pumping out new beauty products and delivering on the latest trends faster than anyone else, without sacrificing on quality. They're also 100 percent cruelty-free and don't test on animals, and most products are vegan.

Here's a run down of the colours you can expect from each Revolution Beauty Re-Loaded palette: