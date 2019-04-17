For all their glory, eyeshadow palettes far and wide all share one crucial flaw: It’s near impossible to get good use out of all the shades.
Much like a box of assorted chocolates, there will always be one or even several shades that get left behind while you wear your favourites down to the silver pan.
It feels like a waste of money and product – show me an eyeshadow palette that doesn’t have shades that haven’t been touched and I’ll eat my hat.
If you’re someone who loves themselves a good eyeshadow palette but is sick of leaving shades behind, it’s my absolute pleasure to introduce you to the $8 Makeup Revolution Beauty Re-Loaded Eyeshadow Palette.
More accurately, palettes, because there are NINE of them.
A quick recap on Makeup Revolution and why you should care they're finally available in Australia:
Makeup Revolution, otherwise known as Revolution or revolution Beauty, is a UK brand and their schtick is pumping out new beauty products and delivering on the latest trends faster than anyone else, without sacrificing on quality. They're also 100 percent cruelty-free and don't test on animals, and most products are vegan.
Here's a run down of the colours you can expect from each Revolution Beauty Re-Loaded palette:
- Iconic Division = darker, earthy tones of khaki, navy, plum and brown.
- Iconic Vitality = autumn colours with plums, pinks, and burnt oranges.
- Iconic Fever = all the shades you need for a red/brown smokey eye.
- Velvet Rose = browns and gold shades for a bronze smokey eye, and mauve and purple for a plum smokey eye.
- Newtrals 2 = darker berry and red tones.
- Newtrals 3 = berry colours with salmon, pink, maroon and a touch of gold.
- Visionary = an interesting mix of purple shades and nude colours.
- Affection = velvety pastelles in gold, beige and peach.
- Passion for Colour = every shimmery colour of the rainbow.
