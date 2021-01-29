11 mistakes you're most likely making if you have sensitive skin.

If you're a lass with sensitive skin, you know how frustrating it can be. There's so many cool products kicking around the beauty streets these days (the brands! The packaging! The potential shelfies!), yet your skin literally s**ts itself if you even so much as whisper the words 'new product'.

It sucks.

Knowing where to start in protecting your sensitive skin from redness, irritation and flaking (yum!) can be intimidating.

You end up aimlessly flailing around the non-flail-safe aisles of Chemist Warehouse, feeling like you need a science degree to be able to figure out what won't irritate your skin.

So, to take the guesswork out for you, we hit up dermatologist Dr Katherine Armour from Bespoke Skin Technology and asked her what folk with sensitive skin should avoid at all costs.

Hang on a minute. How do I know if I actually have sensitive skin?

"This is the six million dollar question!" Dr Armour tells us. Apparently sensitive skin is not actually classified as a medical diagnosis (she's pretty upset about it, too), so it can be a tricky thing to pin down.

"In her textbook 'Cosmetic Dermatology', the eminent and very well-published US dermatologist, Dr Leslie Baumann, describes sensitive skin as "a condition characterised by hyper-reactivity to environmental factors. Individuals experiencing this condition report exaggerated reactions to topical personal care products that may or may not be associated with visible symptoms."

Dr Armour said if you find that your skin has reduced tolerance to products applied to the skin (like if retinol or vitamin C always makes your skin feel all stingy and irritated) or your skin freaks out to changes in the environment (e.g. when the weather gets cold) - congratulations, you have sensitive skin.