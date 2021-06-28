Should I Read It? Malibu Rising, the epic family drama everyone is talking about.

Now and then, a book comes along that's universally loved by everyone who picks up a copy.

I have a feeling Taylor Jenkins Reid's latest novel, Malibu Rising, is that book for 2021.

You're probably already seeing it everywhere and the buzz around Malibu Rising is only going to, well, rise, as more and more people stick their noses between its glorious pages.

What is Malibu Rising about?

It's August 1983 and the Riva siblings are preparing for their annual end of summer party.

There's Nina, a surfing supermodel whose husband, the best tennis player in the world, has just left her for another tennis player. Jay, a championship surfer who's still reeling from being dumped by his ex-girlfriend, Ashley. Hud, Jay's 'twin' brother, a talented photographer, who's now madly in love with Ashley. And finally Kit, the baby of the family, who's still figuring out who she is and who she wants to be.

For the past few years, the Rivas' party has been the hottest ticket in town. A place where the cast of Family Ties share a joint with the newest voice in literary fiction, while Rob Lowe swings from the chandelier.

But by the end of the night, family secrets will come to surface, long-lost family members will show up out of the blue, trays of cocaine will be passed around while the Riva siblings come to blows on the back lawn, and a Malibu mansion will go up in flames.

Who's the author?

Malibu Rising was written by Taylor Jenkins Reid, a bestselling author whose books, Daisy Jones and The Six and The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo have been dominating the bestseller lists over the past few years.

She lives in LA with her husband, their daughter and their dog.

Is it a sprint, a marathon, or a hike?

It's a sprint.

Malibu Rising is the kind of book you'll pick up and not put down until you've read the very last sentence.