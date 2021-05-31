"It's the definition of a page turner." The 9 books we couldn't put down this month.

This month I read a book that I will think about for years to come.

It was the kind of book that hooked me in from the very first page and had me racing home from work each night so I could fit a few more chapters in.

The book was Dancing With The Octopus by Debora Harding, which you can read more about below.

The rest of the Mamamia team have been busy reading page-turning thrillers from some of Australia's best female authors and a controversial international bestseller.

Here are all the books we couldn't put down this month:

Iamge: Allen & Unwin/Mamamia

"I might struggle to explain how brilliant this book is. While Harding writes about her experience of being kidnapped and sexually assaulted at 14, the book is much more than a true crime narrative. It's a memoir about family and how the people who raise us can do irreparable damage to us. It's a love story between a daughter and an emotionally unavailable father. It's a lesson in restorative justice and the power of forgiveness. You won't be able to put it down." - Keryn

Image: HarperCollins Australia/Mamamia.