The rise of the on-screen penis.

Hollywood has had a strange relationship with the penis, essentially from Hollywood's inception. While breasts have been a pretty common sight in films and series — and, to a lesser degree, vulvas, too — frontal male nudity hasn't made as much of an appearance.

And if male actors did whip 'em out, it wasn't often 'theirs' per se, but a prosthetic. What a bummer.

But over the past few years, we've seen a change — not just in our attitudes towards the naked body or how it's viewed socially, but in Hollywood's treatment of nudity behind the scenes.

Those in Hollywood have noticed the change too.

Adelaide Waldrop, an intimacy coordinator on You and Obsession, told Elle, "I think a lot of the increased interest in showing full-frontal male nudity is about trying to rebalance the scales in light of the historic bias of the male gaze in TV and film.

"Historically on screen, women have been expected to show much more skin, especially in a sexualised context, than men, while most male nudity has been relegated more to the realm of humour."

The rise of the penis on screen perhaps comes from the sheer amount of of television and film available to us right now — and the fact that a lot of it doesn't fall under the same regulations as traditional TV and film. Considering there are streaming services that exist outside the requirements of the Federal Communications Commission (which guides classifications), platforms like Netflix, Prime Video and Stan have been able to set the tone for their programs.