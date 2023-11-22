Why is Napoleon's penis worth so much and who has it?

Napoleon's penis has always mystified the masses.

Because, for reasons beyond my understanding (possibly yours too), the diminutive French military commander Napoleon Bonaparte's body lies in a crypt under the dome at Les Invalides, in Paris, without many of his body parts – including his penis.

Unfortunately for the 19th-century political leader, it is not just his prowess as a formidable commander on the battlefield, or his adoration of his wife Joséphine de Beauharnais, or even his small stature that has survived him.

It's his penis. Which is detached from his body.

It's something that's had the world riveted since his death and subsequent autopsy in 1821, when Napoleon's doctor allegedly cut off his appendage and gave it to a priest on the island of Corsica, France.

With the release of director Ridley Scott's new war and romance film NAPOLEON, which stars Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor and Vanessa Kirby as his wife, we're all still looking to answer one of life's greatest mysteries.

Who has Napoleon's penis? And is it... for sale?

Watch the trailer for NAPOLEON. Post continues after video.



Video via Sony Pictures.

Who owns Napoleon's penis?

People have been fixated on the whereabouts of the French military commander's peen for, quite literally, hundreds of years, after it was removed by a rather cruel doctor, Francesco Autommarchi, in front of 17 witnesses.