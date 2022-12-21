'I just culled my makeup bag. Here are 6 products that didn't make the cut'.

It's that time again, sweet lambs. That time of the year when I scratch my perpetual Virgo itch and do a massive cleanout of my beauty stash. It's when I get rid of all the stuff I don't use. The stuff that doesn't work for my face.
Because 2023 is a new year and I really want to be able to zip up my makeup bag and not have to pilfer through a zillion products to find the ones I actually use on the daily.
At the risk of sounding all braggy Sue, I test a LOT of products throughout the year - which makes this quite the task.
Invariably, I always end up hanging on to a lot of makeup products that never quite made their way into my regular makeup routine for whatever reason.
And trust me - it isn't easy getting rid of stuff! Especially when it's fancy or has pretty packaging. Sucks.
I don't toss them in the bin, obviously. I'm not a monster. I'll pass them on to (bribe) family and friends who can use them.
Watch: Speaking of the joys of organisation, here's the correct way to clean your beauty products. Post continues below.