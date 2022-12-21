'I just culled my makeup bag. Here are 6 products that didn't make the cut'.

Before I jump into it, a little reminder that beauty is very much a 'you do you' space - because while a certain product might be a hard no for me, that doesn't mean it isn't someone else's absolute go to!

So, y'know - each to their own, yeah?

Below, I've pulled together a list of which makeup products I'm ditching this year - and the ones I'm subbing in instead.

1. Matte foundation.

Oh my god, here she goes again.

But seriously, you guys - I don't know why I still keep trying to make matte foundation happen on my face. It's not going to happen. It's just so painful.

My skin doesn't like being covered in heavy formulas - it clings to dry patches, feels like I'm wearing a mask, and doesn't blend well. I'm breaking out in hives just thinking about it.

So, that's why I'm ditching it for good. For me - it's luminous, sheer foundation or skin tints from here on in.

2. Setting powders.

I generally don't like using face powders because of my dry skin (did I mention I have dry skin?) - it can be more prone to a cakey look post-powder and just feels like poo. But goodness - whenever one comes across my desk I have the uncontrollable urge to brush it all over my face and give it another go.

But like the matte foundation thing, it's just not going to happen. I'm better off sticking with a setting spray or a balm to help me nab a long-lasting finish.

3. Matte lipstick.

While I can definitely appreciate a beautiful matte lipstick - hooly dooly. They look like sh*t on my lips. They do! They just do. And they make them feel gross too. Plus, they just don't last the distance - no matter what it promises on the packaging.

As someone who doesn't really wear lipstick in the first place, it's confusing to me why I have about seven matte lipsticks sitting in my makeup bag at all times. It just doesn't make sense.

So, yes. Hydrating balms and lip oils moving forward.

4. Powder blush and highlighter.

Listen, I've always loved a powder blush and highlighter. There are so many pretty options out there and I can honestly say I keep a lot of them just because they look nice. But the fact of the matter is, I don't like how they sit on my skin these days. It's just not the same.