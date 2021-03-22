6 women share everything in their makeup bag, and how much it all costs.

You know the feeling when you pop into Priceline, Sephora or Mecca for that 'one thing' and end up spending your entire paycheck on some random pretty stuff you definitely don't need?

A couple of new makeup brushes, a buzzy mascara, a neutral eyeshadow palette (to go along with your 238 other ones) and - oh! Are they GLOW DROPS?

Look, it's never intentional - it just kinda happens.

C'mon - we can't really blame ourselves. The beauty market is HUGE, self care is booming and we're all slinking around with massive FOMO when we see some Cool New Product trending on social media that we haven't tried yet.

And it can be an expensive game. How much does all your makeup really add up to?

Because we always want to know what other people are spending on, we asked a bunch of women from our You Beauty Collective and the Mamamia Lifestyle team to give us a peek into their stash, and a round-up of how much they spend on makeup.

C'mon, let's have a looksie.

Naa-Lamle Wellington, You Beauty Collective Contributor.