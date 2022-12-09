The 6 new beauty 'rules' to know in 2023 (and the ones to ditch).

A new year means many different things; a chance to reflect on what's gone by, a time to think about what you're hoping to achieve in the coming year...

Also, new beauty trends.

We know, we know. The beauty "rules" are always changing. It's confusing. Annoying. Daunting, even.

But here's the thing. You might actually *gasp*... like some of these ones. In fact, you could be following most of them already.

Before you start seeing them everywhere, we've rounded up 6 of the biggest new beauty rules you need to know about for the year ahead.

From nostalgic hairstyles to short... everything, here are the top beauty trends you can expect to see in 2023 - and the ones we're leaving behind.

1. Short nails.

Short and neat it is!

According to Pinterest's 2023 predictions, maximalist beauty has had its moment - next year less is definitely more.

"Millennials and Gen Z are trading in their long, coffin-shaped nails for short French manis," writes Pinterest.

"After years of coffin nails and almond-shaped extensions, people are realising that nails don’t have to be long to make a serious statement."

Yep, long nails are officially out! And to be honest - we're not mad about it. Long nails can be tricky (and expensive) to upkeep.

And no, short nails don't have to be boring. There's heaps of cute nail art and designs out there - it all depends on what kind of look you're going for.