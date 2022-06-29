'I'm a beauty writer. Here are the 5 products I use for a 5-minute makeup look.'

Back when I was a teeny, newborn beauty writer, I used to wake up that extra bit earlier each morning to style my hair and do a perfect makeup routine (cute eyeshadow! Symmetrical eyeliner flicks!) to really make it look like I'd ✨made an effort✨.
Ugh. I know. My eyes are at the back of my skull, too.
These days, however, I'm significantly more frugal about how I spend my time - and it's forced me to realise that looking like you 'made an effort' doesn't have to involve this long and complicated process of piling on a heap of makeup every morning - unless you want to, that is.
For this reason, I've been slowly perfecting this tight, simple, yet effective makeup routine with a small slew of products that tick all the boxes in five minutes.
And I think I've just about mastered it.
Below I've listed some of my favourite products right now (ahem, they live in a special, separate makeup bag), for the quickest, easiest makeup routine.
Bus leaves in five!