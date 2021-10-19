'I was in denial about my abusive relationship. Then I watched Netflix's Maid.'

My body had been bracing for combat. I was a spring, loaded and ready to defend myself, except this time I didn’t need to. It was a learned response, Pavlovian. As soon as I was far enough past this person, I burst into high-pitched, frenetic laughter. Hysterical laughter. I was bent over, laughing at the absurdity of the situation, as hot tears prickled in my eyes. I was laughing at how I could be so petrified of someone who was just going for a run. I was laughing in the same uncontrollable way you laugh when someone pins you down and tickles you. It was autonomic - an emotional release, and in that moment I was angry that my body had betrayed me in that way because what I really felt was a mix of terror and relief. And that topsy-turvy emotional cocktail, is what Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is.

PTSD is a physical response to trauma-related cues, like for example, the way your ex looks. A fight-or-flight response often learned from a pattern of abusive and controlling behaviour. At the time I put it down to stress, tiredness and the fact I was at the pointy end of preparation for a bodybuilding competition, so maybe I just needed some bloody carbs, you know?

In hindsight, this response is not at all surprising because that’s what victims of abuse tend to do - we blame ourselves first.

I carried on with my life. I went to therapy. I think the really important thing to say here is I went to therapy not because I thought I necessarily needed it, but because I wanted some external validation that I wasn’t insane. A small part of me feared I was actually crazy. Almost five years of being with this person and my whole identity had been completely eroded. I have always been such a confident person, but when I came out of that relationship I was just a person-shaped shell. An empty vessel.

When Alex, the main character in Maid, returns to her partner, there’s a scene where she disappears down the back of the couch and is lying at the bottom of a black hole. Trapped. Isolated. I felt that. I knew that.

The whittling away of me was so gradual I didn't see it at first, like when you look at a Magic Eye picture and it just appears to be a fun pattern; if you flash it at other people, they won’t see it either. It takes time for it to emerge, to become visible. This is the part I think Maid illustrates so well - perpetrators are not all monsters. Sure Alex’s partner Sean (played by Nick Robinson) has a drinking problem, but he is still a nice guy a lot of the time. That’s the Sean he shows to friends and family. He even helps Alex when her mother Paula (played by Qualley’s real-life mother Andie MacDowall) is having a manic episode. He’s supportive of Alex, he’s a great dad to their daughter Maggy. Alex’s family all find him charming, her friends pressure her to go easy on him because he’s just having a rough time.